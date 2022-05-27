Equity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQBK) Insider Sells $92,779.88 in Stock

Equity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQBK – Get Rating) insider Tina Marie Call sold 2,903 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.96, for a total value of $92,779.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $230,751.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of EQBK stock opened at $32.27 on Friday. Equity Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.01 and a 1-year high of $36.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $525.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.53.

Equity Bancshares (NASDAQ:EQBK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.30. Equity Bancshares had a return on equity of 14.14% and a net margin of 26.61%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Equity Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. Equity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.50%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EQBK. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Equity Bancshares by 663.1% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 992 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Equity Bancshares by 130.8% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,482 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Equity Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth about $109,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Equity Bancshares by 108.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,475 shares of the bank’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Equity Bancshares by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,849 shares of the bank’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered Equity Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Equity Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

Equity Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Equity Bank that provides a range of banking, mortgage banking, and financial services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts various demand, savings, money market, and time deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate-backed, commercial lines of credit, working capital, term, equipment financing, acquisition, expansion and development, borrowing base, real estate construction, homebuilder, agricultural, government guaranteed, and other loan products to national and regional companies, restaurant franchisees, hoteliers, real estate developers, manufacturing and industrial companies, agribusiness companies, and other businesses.

