Equity Distribution Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:EQD) Shares Bought by Eisler Capital UK Ltd.

Eisler Capital UK Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Equity Distribution Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:EQD – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 368,753 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,709 shares during the quarter. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. owned about 0.71% of Equity Distribution Acquisition worth $3,623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Equity Distribution Acquisition by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 31,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Equity Distribution Acquisition in the third quarter worth $90,000. Mariner Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Equity Distribution Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $100,000. Crestline Management LP bought a new position in shares of Equity Distribution Acquisition in the third quarter worth $100,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Equity Distribution Acquisition in the third quarter worth $107,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.93% of the company’s stock.

EQD stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.92. 95 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 77,049. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.86. Equity Distribution Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.72 and a one year high of $9.94.

Equity Distribution Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. Equity Distribution Acquisition Corp. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

