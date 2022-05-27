eServGlobal (LON:ESG) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $5.45

eServGlobal Limited (LON:ESG – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 5.45 ($0.07) and traded as low as GBX 4.88 ($0.06). eServGlobal shares last traded at GBX 5.45 ($0.07), with a volume of 2,782,538 shares traded.
The firm has a market cap of £65.99 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.24. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 5.45 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 5.45.
eServGlobal Company Profile (LON:ESG)
Featured Articles
- Short Sellers Provide Entry Into Hibbet, Inc At Rock Bottom Prices
- Affirm Stock Has Affirmed a Bottom
- Airbnb: Bold Competitive Threats & A New World of Travel
- Is RBC Bearings Rolling Into A Reversal?
- Should Dollar General or Dollar Tree Give Investors a Case of FOMO?
Receive News & Ratings for eServGlobal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eServGlobal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.