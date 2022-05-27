ETF Managers Group LLC Cuts Position in DiDi Global Inc. (NYSE:DIDI)

ETF Managers Group LLC lessened its holdings in DiDi Global Inc. (NYSE:DIDI – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,284,145 shares of the ride-hailing company’s stock after selling 97,850 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC’s holdings in DiDi Global were worth $6,716,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DIDI. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in DiDi Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in DiDi Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,002,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in DiDi Global by 1,185.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 41,124 shares of the ride-hailing company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 37,924 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in DiDi Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $264,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in DiDi Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $96,078,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.43% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on DiDi Global in a research report on Monday, February 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $6.20 price target for the company.

NYSE:DIDI traded up 0.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching 2.03. 764,883 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,344,164. The company has a quick ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of 2.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of 4.25. DiDi Global Inc. has a twelve month low of 1.37 and a twelve month high of 18.01.

DiDi Global (NYSE:DIDI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, April 16th. The ride-hailing company reported -0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of 6.40 billion during the quarter. DiDi Global had a negative net margin of 28.68% and a negative return on equity of 94.91%.

DiDi Global Inc, a mobility technology platform, provides ride hailing and other services in the People's Republic of China, Brazil, Mexico, and internationally. It offers ride hailing, taxi hailing, chauffeur, hitch, and other forms of shared mobility services, as well as enterprise business ride solutions; auto solutions comprising leasing, refueling, and maintenance and repair services; electric vehicle leasing services; bike and e-bike sharing, intra-city freight, food delivery, and financial services.

