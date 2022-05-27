Etn. Fr. Colruyt NV (OTCMKTS:CUYTY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Etn. Fr. Colruyt NV (OTCMKTS:CUYTY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 98.3% from the April 30th total of 6,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CUYTY. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Etn. Fr. Colruyt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Etn. Fr. Colruyt from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th.

CUYTY stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.83. 489 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,388. Etn. Fr. Colruyt has a 52-week low of $7.78 and a 52-week high of $15.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.50 and its 200 day moving average is $10.23.

Etn. Fr. Colruyt NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail, wholesale, food service, and other activities in Belgium, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale and Foodservice, and Other Activities. As of June 17, 2021, the company operated 248 Colruyt stores, 145 OKay stores, 31 Bio-Planet stores, 45 Dreamland stores, 29 Dreambaby stores, and 3 Cru stores in Belgium and Luxembourg, as well as 85 Colruyt stores in France.

