Etn. Fr. Colruyt NV (OTCMKTS:CUYTY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

May 27th, 2022

Etn. Fr. Colruyt NV (OTCMKTS:CUYTYGet Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 98.3% from the April 30th total of 6,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CUYTY. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Etn. Fr. Colruyt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Etn. Fr. Colruyt from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th.

CUYTY stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.83. 489 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,388. Etn. Fr. Colruyt has a 52-week low of $7.78 and a 52-week high of $15.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.50 and its 200 day moving average is $10.23.

About Etn. Fr. Colruyt (Get Rating)

Etn. Fr. Colruyt NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail, wholesale, food service, and other activities in Belgium, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale and Foodservice, and Other Activities. As of June 17, 2021, the company operated 248 Colruyt stores, 145 OKay stores, 31 Bio-Planet stores, 45 Dreamland stores, 29 Dreambaby stores, and 3 Cru stores in Belgium and Luxembourg, as well as 85 Colruyt stores in France.

