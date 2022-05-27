Exeedme Price Tops $0.0798 on Major Exchanges (XED)

Exeedme (XED) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 27th. During the last seven days, Exeedme has traded down 0.1% against the US dollar. One Exeedme coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0798 or 0.00000278 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Exeedme has a total market capitalization of $5.14 million and $541,454.00 worth of Exeedme was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 97.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,087.86 or 0.03794041 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003484 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001342 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001602 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $147.14 or 0.00513154 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.15 or 0.00031920 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0798 or 0.00000278 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00008931 BTC.

About Exeedme

Exeedme’s genesis date was December 29th, 2020. Exeedme’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 64,367,999 coins. Exeedme’s official Twitter account is @eXeedme and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Exeedme is a blockchain-powered tournament platform allowing gamers at all skill-levels to monetise their skills. “

Buying and Selling Exeedme

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Exeedme directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Exeedme should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Exeedme using one of the exchanges listed above.

