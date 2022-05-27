Experience Co Limited (ASX:EXP) Insider Acquires A$1,463,000.00 in Stock

Experience Co Limited (ASX:EXP – Get Rating) insider Anthony Boucaut acquired 5,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.27 ($0.19) per share, for a total transaction of A$1,463,000.00 ($1,037,588.65).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.73, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Experience Company Profile

Experience Co Limited, an adventure tourism company, provides tandem skydiving services in Australia and New Zealand. The company operates through Skydiving and GBR Experiences segments. It also provides boat tours, snorkeling, and diving in the Great Barrier Reef; and rainforest tour in the Daintree in North Queensland, as well as aircraft maintenance services.

