Express (NYSE:EXPR) Announces Earnings Results

Express (NYSE:EXPR – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.55) earnings per share. Express updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.14-$0.20 EPS.

Shares of NYSE EXPR opened at $2.55 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.89, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $173.46 million, a PE ratio of -10.20 and a beta of 1.37. Express has a 1 year low of $2.30 and a 1 year high of $8.67.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EXPR. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Express by 368.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,101,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,151,000 after acquiring an additional 866,733 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Express by 20.8% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 445,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,586,000 after acquiring an additional 76,751 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Express by 15.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 244,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $869,000 after acquiring an additional 33,086 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Express during the fourth quarter worth $856,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Express by 56.3% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 243,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $751,000 after acquiring an additional 87,778 shares during the last quarter. 42.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on EXPR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Express from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Express from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Express in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Small Cap Consu reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Express in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.13.

Express, Inc provides apparel and accessories for women and men for various occasions under the Express brand. The company sells its products through its e-commerce website, express.com; and mobile app, as well as franchisees Express locations in Latin America. As of January 29, 2022, it operated 561 stores in 46 states across the United States, as well as in Puerto Rico.

