Exscientia (NASDAQ:EXAI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Exscientia (NASDAQ:EXAI – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.10), Fidelity Earnings reports.

EXAI stock opened at $10.67 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.42. Exscientia has a twelve month low of $6.56 and a twelve month high of $30.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 12.72 and a quick ratio of 12.71.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Exscientia from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Exscientia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Exscientia from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EXAI. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Exscientia in the 4th quarter valued at $4,056,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Exscientia in the 4th quarter valued at $1,976,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exscientia in the 4th quarter valued at $1,519,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Exscientia in the 4th quarter valued at $712,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Exscientia in the 4th quarter valued at $298,000. 37.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Exscientia

Exscientia plc, an artificial intelligence-driven pharmatech company, engages in discovering, designing, and developing drugs. The company offers end-to-end solution of artificial intelligence (AI) and technologies for target identification, drug candidate design, translational models, and patient selection.

