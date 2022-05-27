extraDNA (XDNA) Trading Up 3.9% Over Last Week

extraDNA (XDNA) traded up 12.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 27th. extraDNA has a total market cap of $115,161.53 and $30,818.00 worth of extraDNA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One extraDNA coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, extraDNA has traded 3.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28,766.01 or 0.99771474 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.43 or 0.00032697 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.37 or 0.00192036 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.43 or 0.00098604 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.37 or 0.00119193 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.27 or 0.00195163 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00005752 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00003009 BTC.

Astar (ASTR) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0542 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.49 or 0.00032912 BTC.

extraDNA Profile

XDNA is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the HEX hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 18th, 2018. extraDNA’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,190,020,231 coins. extraDNA’s official message board is medium.com/@xHumanity . The official website for extraDNA is xhumanity.org . The Reddit community for extraDNA is https://reddit.com/r/xHumanity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . extraDNA’s official Twitter account is @XDNA_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “XDNA is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency that uses the Keccak algorithm. XDNA features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. It also has another feature named BitGun that aims to provide dynamic changed block rewards. In addition, a dual mining mode in Claymore's miner option is available to the user. XDNA foundation is associated with XDNA and it is a non-commercial charity fund that aims to make use of modern technologies to spread their donations around the world. 3 levels of masternodes:XDNA Light Node (XDNA-LN) required for masternode 5000 coinsXDNA Medium Node (XDNA-MN) required for masternode 10000 coinsXDNA Full Node (XDNA-FN) required for masternode 50000 coins XDNA website and social media are down. “

