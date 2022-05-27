Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Acquired by Wills Financial Group Inc.

Wills Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 17.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,485 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,707 shares during the period. Wills Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $702,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 253,211,345 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $15,494,002,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128,974 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,965,564 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $181,463,000 after purchasing an additional 186,163 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,816 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,824,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares during the period. Jag Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 4,818 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the period. Finally, Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth $1,451,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock traded up $1.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $97.68. 1,060,882 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,531,672. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $52.10 and a twelve month high of $97.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $411.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.18). Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 8.14%. The firm had revenue of $90.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 10.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, February 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to repurchase up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.37%.

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total value of $241,625.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 32,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,142,091.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on XOM shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $73.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.19.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

