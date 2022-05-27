Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Stock Position Raised by Freestone Capital Holdings LLC

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC grew its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 52.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 152,958 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,417 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $9,359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Roble Belko & Company Inc boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 5,508 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,330 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Puzo Michael J boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Puzo Michael J now owns 41,910 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,564,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 12,050 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $737,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, SMH Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 4,155 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on XOM. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $77.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $62.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $75.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com cut Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.19.

Shares of XOM traded up $0.95 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $97.59. The stock had a trading volume of 1,398,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,531,672. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $411.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.06. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $52.10 and a 1-year high of $97.43.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $90.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.57 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 16.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 53.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 10.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.37%.

Exxon Mobil declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to buy up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total transaction of $241,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 32,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,142,091.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

