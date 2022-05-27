Eyenovia (NASDAQ:EYEN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eyenovia (NASDAQ:EYEN – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Eyenovia, Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company which engages in developing therapeutics for the treatment of prominent eye diseases primarily in the United States. Its product portfolio includes MicroProst, MicroStat, MicroTears and MicroPine which are in clinical stage. Eyenovia, Inc. is based in New York. “

Shares of EYEN stock opened at $2.27 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.11. The company has a market capitalization of $76.20 million, a PE ratio of -4.20 and a beta of 2.08. Eyenovia has a 12 month low of $1.83 and a 12 month high of $6.63.

Eyenovia ( NASDAQ:EYEN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.00 million for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.17) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Eyenovia will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Stuart M. Grant purchased 24,074 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.26 per share, with a total value of $54,407.24. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 4,909,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,096,595.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Stuart M. Grant acquired 50,000 shares of Eyenovia stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.98 per share, with a total value of $99,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 4,959,998 shares in the company, valued at $9,820,796.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 123,874 shares of company stock worth $280,589. 20.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Eyenovia in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Eyenovia during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Eyenovia by 246.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 7,380 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Eyenovia by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 61,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 5,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Eyenovia during the 4th quarter worth approximately $216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.36% of the company’s stock.

Eyenovia, Inc, a clinical stage ophthalmic company, engages in developing therapeutics based on its proprietary microdose array print platform technology. The company focuses on developing clinical microdosing of formulations of ophthalmic pharmaceutical agents using its Optejet branded targeted ocular delivery system.

