FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) Stock Holdings Lessened by Maverick Capital Ltd.

Maverick Capital Ltd. lowered its stake in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) by 85.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 195 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,184 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd.’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $95,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FDS. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in FactSet Research Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $85,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 161,783 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $63,868,000 after purchasing an additional 12,541 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $987,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,879 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,926,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new stake in FactSet Research Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $12,690,000. 89.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FDS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $346.00 to $362.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $453.00 to $468.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of FactSet Research Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $432.00 to $454.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FactSet Research Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $444.20.

FDS stock opened at $378.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 3.72. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 52-week low of $319.65 and a 52-week high of $495.39. The company has a 50-day moving average of $408.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $429.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.82.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The business services provider reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $431.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $427.09 million. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 25.15% and a return on equity of 42.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.72 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. This is a positive change from FactSet Research Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.15%.

In related news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.37, for a total value of $1,088,425.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robin Ann Abrams sold 1,767 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $418.98, for a total transaction of $740,337.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,898,398.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,277 shares of company stock valued at $12,272,402 in the last ninety days. 0.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data and analytics company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

