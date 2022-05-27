Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $622.54 Million

Brokerages predict that Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH – Get Rating) will report $622.54 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Farfetch’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $589.07 million to $679.53 million. Farfetch posted sales of $523.31 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 19%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Farfetch will report full-year sales of $2.80 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.66 billion to $2.97 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $3.46 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.21 billion to $3.75 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Farfetch.

Get Farfetch alerts:

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.11. Farfetch had a negative return on equity of 331.09% and a net margin of 64.79%. The business had revenue of $514.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $560.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.28) earnings per share. Farfetch’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis.

FTCH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Societe Generale raised shares of Farfetch from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Farfetch from $16.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on Farfetch from $42.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Farfetch from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Farfetch from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.47.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FTCH. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in Farfetch by 102.4% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 30,400,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,016,292,000 after acquiring an additional 15,383,872 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Farfetch in the third quarter valued at about $432,446,000. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Farfetch in the first quarter valued at about $160,461,000. Eminence Capital LP purchased a new stake in Farfetch during the first quarter worth about $73,646,000. Finally, Lone Pine Capital LLC increased its holdings in Farfetch by 21.6% during the third quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 22,945,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $859,984,000 after buying an additional 4,078,246 shares during the last quarter. 81.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FTCH traded up $2.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $9.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,810,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,187,429. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.33. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.07 and its 200-day moving average is $21.52. Farfetch has a 52 week low of $6.53 and a 52 week high of $53.77. The firm has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of -8.36 and a beta of 3.13.

About Farfetch (Get Rating)

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Farfetch (FTCH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Farfetch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farfetch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.