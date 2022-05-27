FAST Acquisition (NYSE:FST) Trading Up 0.2%

FAST Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FST – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $10.06 and last traded at $10.06. Approximately 151,760 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 35% from the average daily volume of 112,284 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.04.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.32.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FST. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of FAST Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth $15,240,000. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of FAST Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,080,000. Omni Event Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of FAST Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,593,000. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FAST Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,382,000. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp acquired a new stake in shares of FAST Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,556,000. 50.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FAST Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in restaurant, hospitality, and related sectors. FAST Acquisition Corp.

