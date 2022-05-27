FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK) Receives $49.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $49.00.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of FB Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get FB Financial alerts:

NYSE FBK traded up $0.69 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $42.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 485 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,084. The firm has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 1.07. FB Financial has a twelve month low of $34.99 and a twelve month high of $48.03. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $41.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.42.

FB Financial ( NYSE:FBK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $129.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.56 million. FB Financial had a net margin of 29.35% and a return on equity of 11.66%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that FB Financial will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. FB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.44%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FBK. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FB Financial by 32.9% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its holdings in shares of FB Financial by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 14,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FB Financial by 2.7% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 13,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FB Financial by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $698,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of FB Financial by 1.2% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 31,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. 63.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About FB Financial (Get Rating)

FB Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank that provides a suite of commercial and consumer banking services to businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Mortgage. It offers checking, demand, money market, and savings accounts; deposit and lending products and services to corporate, commercial, and consumer customers; and time deposits and certificates of deposits, as well as engages in the mortgage origination business.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for FB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.