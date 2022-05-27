Femasys (NASDAQ:FEMY) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Femasys (NASDAQ:FEMY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Femasys Inc.is a biomedical company focused on transforming women’s healthcare by developing novel solutions as well as providing significant clinical impact to address severely underserved areas. The company’s lead product candidates offer FemBloc and FemaSeed. Femasys Inc. is based in ATLANTA. “

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on FEMY. HC Wainwright began coverage on Femasys in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. They set a buy rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Chardan Capital dropped their target price on Femasys from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 25th.

NASDAQ:FEMY opened at $1.60 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.05. Femasys has a 12 month low of $1.40 and a 12 month high of $13.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.90 million and a PE ratio of -1.55.

Femasys (NASDAQ:FEMY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. Femasys had a negative net margin of 733.65% and a negative return on equity of 31.42%. The company had revenue of $0.25 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Femasys will post -1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC grew its stake in Femasys by 190.2% in the fourth quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 68,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 44,752 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Femasys in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Femasys in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Femasys in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in Femasys in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.54% of the company’s stock.

Femasys Inc, a biomedical company, focuses on women's healthcare market in the United States. The company develops permanent birth control solutions, such as FemBloc and FemChec; FemaSeed, an artificial insemination solution; FemCerv, a biopsy device for endocervical curettage; and FemEMB, a product candidate for endometrial sampling in support of uterine cancer detection testing.

