Fiduciary Trust Co. Takes Position in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI)

Fiduciary Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 11,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 119.4% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SoFi Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 250.0% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 2,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. increased its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 81.5% during the fourth quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 2,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 163.3% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,470 shares during the last quarter. 56.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SoFi Technologies alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies from $15.50 to $9.50 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of SoFi Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.04.

Shares of SOFI opened at $7.14 on Friday. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.82 and a twelve month high of $24.95. The company has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.71 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 5.60, a quick ratio of 5.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.83.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.14). The company had revenue of $321.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.99 million. SoFi Technologies had a negative net margin of 36.32% and a negative return on equity of 9.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 48.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Anthony Noto purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.96 per share, for a total transaction of $149,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ahmed Ali Al-Hammadi purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.40 per share, for a total transaction of $84,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 163,196 shares of company stock worth $1,323,480 in the last three months. Insiders own 35.10% of the company’s stock.

About SoFi Technologies (Get Rating)

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company's lending and financial services and products allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. It offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SoFi Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SoFi Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.