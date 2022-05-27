Finch Therapeutics Group (NASDAQ:FNCH) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Finch Therapeutics Group (NASDAQ:FNCH – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $2.50 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Finch Therapeutics Group Inc. is a clinical-stage microbiome therapeutics company leveraging its Human-First Discovery(R) platform to develop a novel class of orally administered biological drugs. The company’s product candidate includes CP101, FIN-211, FIN-524 and FIN-525. Finch Therapeutics Group Inc. is based in SOMERVILLE, Mass. “

Get Finch Therapeutics Group alerts:

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Finch Therapeutics Group from $29.00 to $17.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 4th.

NASDAQ FNCH opened at $2.10 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.46 and its 200-day moving average is $7.78. Finch Therapeutics Group has a 12-month low of $1.71 and a 12-month high of $22.10. The firm has a market cap of $99.87 million, a P/E ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 0.89.

Finch Therapeutics Group (NASDAQ:FNCH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Finch Therapeutics Group had a negative net margin of 448.35% and a negative return on equity of 33.13%. The business had revenue of $0.35 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Finch Therapeutics Group will post -1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Finch Therapeutics Group by 73.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 6,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 2,946 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Finch Therapeutics Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $126,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Finch Therapeutics Group by 440.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 11,719 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Finch Therapeutics Group by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 3,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Finch Therapeutics Group by 1,212.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 17,357 shares in the last quarter. 22.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Finch Therapeutics Group (Get Rating)

Finch Therapeutics Group, Inc, a clinical-stage microbiome therapeutics company, develops a novel class of orally administered biological drugs in the United States. The company's lead candidate is CP101, an orally administered microbiome capsule that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with recurrent Clostridioides difficile infection, as well as for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B virus.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Finch Therapeutics Group (FNCH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Finch Therapeutics Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Finch Therapeutics Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.