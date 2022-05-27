First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNLC) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNLC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday morning.

Shares of NASDAQ:FNLC opened at $29.55 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.28 and a 200 day moving average of $30.55. The company has a market cap of $325.85 million, a PE ratio of 8.77 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. First Bancorp has a 12-month low of $26.97 and a 12-month high of $36.80.

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNLC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $22.85 million during the quarter. First Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.56% and a net margin of 38.21%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, April 11th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 8th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.33%. First Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.98%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in First Bancorp by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,782 shares of the bank’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in First Bancorp by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 420,903 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,265,000 after purchasing an additional 5,536 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in First Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $363,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in First Bancorp by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 160,995 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,691,000 after purchasing an additional 17,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in First Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $83,000. Institutional investors own 39.14% of the company’s stock.

The First Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for First National Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to individuals and businesses. It offers various deposit products, including demand, NOW, savings, money market, and certificates of deposit accounts. The company also provides commercial real estate loan products, such as mortgage loans to finance investments in real property comprising multi-family residential, commercial/retail, office, industrial, hotel, educational, and other specific or mixed use properties; commercial construction loans to finance construction of owner- and non-owner occupied commercial real estate properties; and other commercial loans, which include revolving and term loan obligations to business and corporate enterprises for the purpose of financing working capital or capital investment.

