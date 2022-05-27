First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.33.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of First Commonwealth Financial from $19.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCF. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in First Commonwealth Financial in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new stake in First Commonwealth Financial in the first quarter valued at $76,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in First Commonwealth Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $89,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in First Commonwealth Financial by 16.5% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,314 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter. 68.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE FCF traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.06. 300,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 577,608. First Commonwealth Financial has a twelve month low of $12.36 and a twelve month high of $17.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 1.04.

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.01). First Commonwealth Financial had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 11.51%. The company had revenue of $92.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that First Commonwealth Financial will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 6th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This is an increase from First Commonwealth Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. First Commonwealth Financial’s payout ratio is 36.09%.

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides various consumer and commercial banking services in the United States. Its consumer services include personal checking accounts, interest-earning checking accounts, savings and health savings accounts, insured money market accounts, debit cards, investment certificates, fixed and variable rate certificates of deposit, mortgage loans, secured and unsecured installment loans, construction and real estate loans, safe deposit facilities, credit cards, credit lines with overdraft checking protection, IRA accounts, and automated teller machine (atm) services, as well as internet, mobile, and telephone banking services.

