First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGBI) Chairman Marshall T. Reynolds Sells 1,148 Shares of Stock

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGBI – Get Rating) Chairman Marshall T. Reynolds sold 1,148 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.99, for a total value of $32,132.52. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 12,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $356,816.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

NASDAQ:FGBI opened at $28.79 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $308.54 million, a P/E ratio of 11.05 and a beta of 0.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.71. First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.48 and a 1 year high of $29.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

First Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:FGBI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.03. First Guaranty Bancshares had a return on equity of 15.99% and a net margin of 23.43%. On average, analysts expect that First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 24th will be given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. First Guaranty Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.57%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares in the first quarter worth $32,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares by 18.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,962 shares of the bank’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 2,134 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares in the first quarter worth $3,375,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares by 3.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 270,235 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,469,000 after buying an additional 9,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares in the first quarter worth $56,000. Institutional investors own 7.33% of the company’s stock.

Separately, DA Davidson increased their price objective on First Guaranty Bancshares to $30.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th.

About First Guaranty Bancshares

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for First Guaranty Bank that provides commercial banking services in Louisiana and Texas. It offers various deposit products, including personal and business checking, savings, money market, and demand accounts, as well as time deposits to consumers, small businesses, and municipalities.

