First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB) Stake Cut by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP cut its position in shares of First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB – Get Rating) by 48.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,624 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 29,630 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in First Hawaiian were worth $864,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of First Hawaiian during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of First Hawaiian during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Kings Point Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of First Hawaiian during the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of First Hawaiian by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,060 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its holdings in shares of First Hawaiian by 164.5% during the 4th quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 2,034 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on FHB shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered First Hawaiian from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Sunday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised First Hawaiian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com lowered First Hawaiian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on First Hawaiian from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, First Hawaiian has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.80.

First Hawaiian stock opened at $25.37 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.62. First Hawaiian, Inc. has a one year low of $23.51 and a one year high of $31.16. The company has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of 12.32 and a beta of 1.13.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. First Hawaiian had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 36.22%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that First Hawaiian, Inc. will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 20th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.10%. First Hawaiian’s payout ratio is currently 50.49%.

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, and other deposit accounts.

