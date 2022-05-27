First National Bank Alaska (OTCMKTS:FBAK) to Issue Dividend of $3.20

First National Bank Alaska (OTCMKTS:FBAK – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, May 27th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of 3.20 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a yield of 5.16%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st.
OTCMKTS:FBAK opened at $248.25 on Friday. First National Bank Alaska has a twelve month low of $219.00 and a twelve month high of $274.00. The company has a market cap of $824.19 million, a P/E ratio of 13.48 and a beta of 0.27. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $257.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $248.34.
First National Bank Alaska Company Profile (Get Rating)
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on First National Bank Alaska (FBAK)
- Affirm Stock Has Affirmed a Bottom
- Airbnb: Bold Competitive Threats & A New World of Travel
- Is RBC Bearings Rolling Into A Reversal?
- Should Dollar General or Dollar Tree Give Investors a Case of FOMO?
- Genesco Pops On Earnings But Don’t Expect A Rally
Receive News & Ratings for First National Bank Alaska Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First National Bank Alaska and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.