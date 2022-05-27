First National Bank Alaska (OTCMKTS:FBAK) to Issue Dividend of $3.20

First National Bank Alaska (OTCMKTS:FBAK – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, May 27th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of 3.20 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a yield of 5.16%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st.

OTCMKTS:FBAK opened at $248.25 on Friday. First National Bank Alaska has a twelve month low of $219.00 and a twelve month high of $274.00. The company has a market cap of $824.19 million, a P/E ratio of 13.48 and a beta of 0.27. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $257.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $248.34.

First National Bank Alaska, a commercial bank, provides various banking products and services for business, industry, and individual customers primarily in Alaska. It offers savings and checking accounts; money market deposits and safe deposit services; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; and personal, home equity, and construction loans, as well as loans for stability and growth.

