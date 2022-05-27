First National Financial (TSE:FN) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $41.06

First National Financial Co. (TSE:FN – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$41.06 and traded as low as C$35.09. First National Financial shares last traded at C$35.49, with a volume of 33,335 shares.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FN. CIBC dropped their price target on First National Financial from C$45.00 to C$43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on First National Financial from C$44.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. National Bankshares dropped their price target on First National Financial from C$46.00 to C$39.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on First National Financial from C$43.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on First National Financial from C$43.00 to C$41.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$41.71.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.18 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6,312.47, a quick ratio of 8.32 and a current ratio of 8.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$38.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$41.02.

First National Financial ( TSE:FN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported C$0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.70 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$339.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$174.10 million. Equities research analysts forecast that First National Financial Co. will post 3.4750915 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a $0.196 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 30th. This represents a $2.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.46%. First National Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.40%.

In other news, insider FNSC Holdings Inc. acquired 13,613 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$40.41 per share, for a total transaction of C$550,101.33. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 7,736,327 shares in the company, valued at C$312,624,974.07.

First National Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, originates, underwrites, and services commercial and residential mortgages in Canada. The company operates in two segments, Residential and Commercial segments. It offers single-family residential, and multi-unit residential and commercial mortgages.

