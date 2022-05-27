First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday morning.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on FLIC. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First of Long Island from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of First of Long Island from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, April 29th.

Shares of FLIC opened at $18.55 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $428.97 million, a P/E ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 0.51. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.73. First of Long Island has a 52 week low of $16.51 and a 52 week high of $22.95.

First of Long Island ( NASDAQ:FLIC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.04. First of Long Island had a return on equity of 10.71% and a net margin of 32.36%. The business had revenue of $31.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.80 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that First of Long Island will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 16th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.31%. First of Long Island’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.01%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FLIC. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of First of Long Island by 292,187.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 46,766 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 46,750 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in First of Long Island by 1,010.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,686 shares of the bank’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 17,004 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its stake in First of Long Island by 338.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,218 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 10,974 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First of Long Island by 84.6% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,971 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 1,362 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First of Long Island by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 55,176 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,137,000 after buying an additional 7,063 shares during the last quarter. 65.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The First of Long Island Corporation operates as the holding company for The First National Bank of Long Island that provides financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, consumers, municipalities, and other organizations. The company offers business and small business checking, personal checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, interest on lawyer, escrow service, rent security, personal and nonpersonal money market, savings, time deposit, holiday club, and individual retirement accounts.

