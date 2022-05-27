First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTHI) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTHI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,900 shares, a decline of 80.6% from the April 30th total of 35,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FTHI. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 56.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 2,773 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 4.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 24,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after buying an additional 1,160 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF during the third quarter valued at about $1,027,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF during the third quarter valued at about $294,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF during the third quarter valued at about $46,000.

FTHI traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $22.01. The company had a trading volume of 19,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,406. First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF has a 52 week low of $20.23 and a 52 week high of $23.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.11.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 24th.

