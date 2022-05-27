First Trust Materials AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXZ) Shares Up 1.6%

First Trust Materials AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXZ – Get Rating) traded up 1.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $69.39 and last traded at $69.00. 185,427 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 465,115 shares. The stock had previously closed at $67.94.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $70.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.98.

Get First Trust Materials AlphaDEX Fund alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sterling Manor Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Materials AlphaDEX Fund by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Manor Financial LLC now owns 11,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust Materials AlphaDEX Fund by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 4,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust Materials AlphaDEX Fund by 5.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust Materials AlphaDEX Fund by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Materials AlphaDEX Fund by 1.7% during the first quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 24,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,749,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the last quarter.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Materials AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Materials AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.