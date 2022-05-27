First US Bancshares, Inc. (FUSB) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.03 on July 1st

First US Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUSB – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 25th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, July 1st. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th.

First US Bancshares has increased its dividend payment by an average of 14.5% annually over the last three years.

Get First US Bancshares alerts:

Shares of FUSB stock remained flat at $$11.00 on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 2,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,769. First US Bancshares has a twelve month low of $9.84 and a twelve month high of $12.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.14. The company has a market cap of $66.89 million, a P/E ratio of 15.28 and a beta of 1.41.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of First US Bancshares in the first quarter worth $132,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in First US Bancshares by 12.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 2,411 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new position in First US Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at about $341,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in First US Bancshares by 37.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in First US Bancshares by 68.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 8,570 shares in the last quarter. 19.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First US Bancshares Company Profile (Get Rating)

First US Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First US Bank that provides commercial banking products and services. The company offers non-interest-bearing demand deposits, savings accounts, NOW accounts, money market demand accounts, individual retirement accounts, and time deposits.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First US Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First US Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.