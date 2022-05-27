First US Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUSB) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.03

First US Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUSB – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 25th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, July 1st. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th.

First US Bancshares has raised its dividend payment by an average of 14.5% annually over the last three years.

First US Bancshares stock opened at $11.00 on Friday. First US Bancshares has a one year low of $9.84 and a one year high of $12.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.14. The company has a market cap of $66.89 million, a P/E ratio of 15.28 and a beta of 1.41.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of First US Bancshares by 300.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in First US Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth $132,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in First US Bancshares by 68.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 8,570 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in First US Bancshares by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 2,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new position in First US Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth $341,000. 19.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First US Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First US Bank that provides commercial banking products and services. The company offers non-interest-bearing demand deposits, savings accounts, NOW accounts, money market demand accounts, individual retirement accounts, and time deposits.

