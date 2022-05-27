FlexShares Ready Access Variable Income Fund (NYSEARCA:RAVI) Trading 0% Higher

Shares of FlexShares Ready Access Variable Income Fund (NYSEARCA:RAVI – Get Rating) shot up 0% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $74.76 and last traded at $74.74. 27,804 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 98,872 shares. The stock had previously closed at $74.73.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.22.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in FlexShares Ready Access Variable Income Fund by 6.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of FlexShares Ready Access Variable Income Fund by 1.8% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 35,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,696,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FlexShares Ready Access Variable Income Fund by 18.3% during the first quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 4,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of FlexShares Ready Access Variable Income Fund by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 24,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,846,000 after acquiring an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of FlexShares Ready Access Variable Income Fund by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,000 after acquiring an additional 933 shares during the last quarter.

