Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.20-$1.30 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.28. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.76 billion-$4.85 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.66 billion.

Flowers Foods stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $27.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,707,861. The company has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.77 and a beta of 0.23. Flowers Foods has a 12 month low of $22.61 and a 12 month high of $29.73. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 19th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. Flowers Foods had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 19.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Flowers Foods will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 8th. This is a boost from Flowers Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Flowers Foods’s payout ratio is presently 82.35%.

FLO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Flowers Foods from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com raised shares of Flowers Foods from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Flowers Foods by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,676,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,047,000 after buying an additional 499,654 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Flowers Foods by 8.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,999,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,254,000 after purchasing an additional 450,441 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Flowers Foods by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,595,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,862,000 after buying an additional 243,369 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Flowers Foods by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,871,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,548,000 after buying an additional 252,259 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Flowers Foods by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,054,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,541,000 after buying an additional 90,643 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.99% of the company’s stock.

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery products in the United States. It offers fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack cakes, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs. Freshley's, and Tastykake brand names.

