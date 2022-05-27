Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Insider Ashwani Kumar Galhotra Sells 25,892 Shares of Stock

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) insider Ashwani Kumar Galhotra sold 25,892 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.41, for a total value of $321,319.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 511,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,349,018.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NYSE:F opened at $13.12 on Friday. Ford Motor has a 1-year low of $12.07 and a 1-year high of $25.87. The company has a market capitalization of $52.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.62, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.93 and a 200 day moving average of $18.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.01). Ford Motor had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 12.46%. The company had revenue of $32.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.39 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 26th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 25th. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is 14.08%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on F shares. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Ford Motor from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Ford Motor from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Ford Motor from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ford Motor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.76.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in Ford Motor during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Institutional investors own 52.35% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

