Forest Hill Capital LLC Has $15.40 Million Holdings in Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK)

Forest Hill Capital LLC lowered its holdings in Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 129,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,175 shares during the period. Triumph Bancorp comprises 4.2% of Forest Hill Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Forest Hill Capital LLC owned approximately 0.51% of Triumph Bancorp worth $15,395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 139.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 134,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,954,000 after purchasing an additional 78,083 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Triumph Bancorp by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Triumph Bancorp by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,993,000 after buying an additional 1,979 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 403,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,401,000 after purchasing an additional 6,383 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 532.3% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 132,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,251,000 after purchasing an additional 111,407 shares during the period. 85.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Triumph Bancorp alerts:

Shares of Triumph Bancorp stock traded up $0.84 on Friday, reaching $70.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 215,095. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Triumph Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.37 and a 52-week high of $136.01. The company has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.48 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $77.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.66.

Triumph Bancorp ( NASDAQ:TBK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.09). Triumph Bancorp had a net margin of 22.77% and a return on equity of 13.30%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Triumph Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TBK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James reduced their target price on Triumph Bancorp from $132.00 to $125.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Triumph Bancorp from $152.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Triumph Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Triumph Bancorp from $106.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Triumph Bancorp from $107.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Triumph Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.85.

Triumph Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for TBK Bank, SSB that provides various banking and commercial finance products and services to retail customers and small-to-mid-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Banking, Factoring, Payments, and Corporate.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Triumph Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triumph Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.