Forest Hill Capital LLC Reduces Stake in Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE)

Forest Hill Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Get Rating) by 30.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 598,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 256,588 shares during the quarter. Cadence Bank comprises 4.9% of Forest Hill Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Forest Hill Capital LLC owned approximately 0.55% of Cadence Bank worth $17,835,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Bank in the fourth quarter valued at about $57,578,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Cadence Bank by 112.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,482,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,752,000 after purchasing an additional 1,842,517 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Cadence Bank by 34.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,091,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,810,881 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cadence Bank by 63.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,288,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,960,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Cadence Bank by 38.1% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,941,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,625,000 after purchasing an additional 811,152 shares during the period. 71.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Cadence Bank stock traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $26.53. The company had a trading volume of 14,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,354,907. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.55. Cadence Bank has a 1-year low of $24.39 and a 1-year high of $34.24. The company has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.27 and a beta of 1.05.

Cadence Bank ( NYSE:CADE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.60. Cadence Bank had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 15.87%. The company had revenue of $440.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $427.57 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Cadence Bank will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Cadence Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.16%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CADE. TheStreet cut shares of Cadence Bank from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Cadence Bank from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cadence Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cadence Bank has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.40.

Cadence Bank provides commercial banking and financial services in the United States. Its products and services include consumer banking, consumer loans, mortgages, home equity lines and loans, credit cards, commercial and business banking, treasury management, specialized and asset-based lending, commercial real estate, equipment financing, and correspondent banking services.

