Forest Hill Capital LLC Sells 39,000 Shares of Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG)

Forest Hill Capital LLC decreased its holdings in Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG – Get Rating) by 28.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 95,950 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 39,000 shares during the period. Forest Hill Capital LLC owned 0.13% of Air Transport Services Group worth $2,819,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Air Transport Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $268,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 440,019 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $12,928,000 after acquiring an additional 56,600 shares during the last quarter. Summit Global Investments bought a new position in shares of Air Transport Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $517,000. Jones Road Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 92.5% in the 4th quarter. Jones Road Capital Management L.P. now owns 83,250 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,446,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Air Transport Services Group by 130.6% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 71,643 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,104,000 after purchasing an additional 40,578 shares during the last quarter. 93.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ATSG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cowen boosted their target price on Air Transport Services Group from $31.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Cowen increased their target price on Air Transport Services Group from $31.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Air Transport Services Group from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Air Transport Services Group from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Air Transport Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ ATSG traded up $1.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $31.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 433,964. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $31.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.83 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.04. Air Transport Services Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.42 and a 1-year high of $34.54.

Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The transportation company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.11. Air Transport Services Group had a net margin of 12.96% and a return on equity of 13.30%. The business had revenue of $485.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $474.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Air Transport Services Group, Inc. will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider James T. Pradetto sold 3,242 shares of Air Transport Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.47, for a total value of $102,025.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey J. Vorholt purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $32.94 per share, with a total value of $65,880.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 2,635 shares of company stock valued at $84,652 and sold 10,924 shares valued at $346,388. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Air Transport Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides aircraft leasing and air cargo transportation and related services in the United States and internationally. The company offers aircraft, flight crews, aircraft maintenance, aircraft hull and liability insurance, and aviation fuel services; and aircraft maintenance and modification services, including airframe modification and heavy maintenance, component repairs, engineering services, and aircraft line maintenance.

