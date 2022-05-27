Franklin BSP Realty Trust (NYSE:FBRT) and LSL Property Services (OTCMKTS:LSLPF) Financial Survey

Franklin BSP Realty Trust (NYSE:FBRT – Get Rating) and LSL Property Services (OTCMKTS:LSLPF – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, risk and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

54.5% of Franklin BSP Realty Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.4% of Franklin BSP Realty Trust shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Franklin BSP Realty Trust 0 0 2 0 3.00 LSL Property Services 0 0 0 0 N/A

Franklin BSP Realty Trust currently has a consensus target price of $16.00, suggesting a potential upside of 2.76%. Given Franklin BSP Realty Trust’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Franklin BSP Realty Trust is more favorable than LSL Property Services.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Franklin BSP Realty Trust -24.66% 14.41% 1.62% LSL Property Services N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Franklin BSP Realty Trust $160.81 million 8.10 $25.70 million ($2.52) -6.18 LSL Property Services N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Franklin BSP Realty Trust has higher revenue and earnings than LSL Property Services.

Risk and Volatility

Franklin BSP Realty Trust has a beta of 1.32, suggesting that its share price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, LSL Property Services has a beta of 0.88, suggesting that its share price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Franklin BSP Realty Trust beats LSL Property Services on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Franklin BSP Realty Trust (Get Rating)

Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc., a real estate finance company, originates, acquires, and manages a portfolio of commercial real estate debt secured by properties located in the United States. The company also originates conduit loans; and invests in commercial real estate securities, as well as owns real estate acquired through foreclosure and deed in lieu of foreclosure, and purchased for investment. In addition, it invests in commercial real estate debt investments, which includes first mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, bridge loans, and other loans related to commercial real estate. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was formerly known as Benefit Street Partners Realty Trust, Inc. Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About LSL Property Services (Get Rating)

LSL Property Services plc provides services to mortgage intermediaries, specialist mortgage and insurance advice to estate agency and new build customers, and valuation services to mortgage lenders in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Financial Services, Surveying and Valuation Services, and Estate Agency. The company offers valuations and professional surveying services of residential properties to various lenders and individual customers. It is also involved in the sale and letting of residential properties; operation of a network of high street branches; and provision of repossession and asset management services, as well as arranges conveyancing services. in addition, the company offers property management and software development services. It operates a network of 225 owned and 128 franchised estate agency branches. LSL Property Services plc was incorporated in 2004 and is based in Newcastle upon Tyne, the United Kingdom.

