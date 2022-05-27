Fraport (FRA:FRA) Shares Down 3.2%

Fraport AG (FRA:FRA – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 3.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as €49.09 ($52.22) and last traded at €49.19 ($52.33). 99,936 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at €50.80 ($54.04).

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €50.71 and a 200 day moving average price of €56.81.

Get Fraport alerts:

Fraport Company Profile (FRA:FRA)

Fraport AG owns and operates airports in Germany, rest of Europe, Asia, and the United States. The company primarily focuses on the operation of Frankfurt Main airport. The company operates through four segments: Aviation, Retail & Real Estate, Ground Handling, and International Activities & Services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fraport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fraport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.