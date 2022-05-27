freenet (FRA:FNTN) Given a €30.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €30.00 ($31.91) price target on freenet (FRA:FNTN – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

FNTN has been the topic of several other reports. Hauck Aufhäuser In… set a €28.00 ($29.79) target price on shares of freenet in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Warburg Research set a €26.00 ($27.66) target price on shares of freenet in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €23.00 ($24.47) target price on freenet in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €29.80 ($31.70) price objective on freenet in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €23.00 ($24.47) target price on freenet in a research note on Monday, May 16th.

Shares of freenet stock opened at €24.83 ($26.41) on Thursday. freenet has a one year low of €3.22 ($3.43) and a one year high of €32.92 ($35.02). The business’s 50 day simple moving average is €24.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €23.88.

freenet AG provides telecommunications, radio and multimedia, mobile communications, mobile Internet, and digital lifestyle services in Germany. It provides a portfolio of services and products primarily in the areas of mobile voice and data services. The Mobile Communications segment offers mobile communications services, such as marketing of mobile communications services, which include voice and data services from the mobile communications network operators; sells and distributes mobile communications devices, as well as offers additional services for mobile data communications and digital lifestyle; and planning, construction, installation, and maintenance services for WiFi networks.

