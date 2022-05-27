Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Boosts Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 102,737 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,626 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $14,459,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,335 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,877,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the period. Minot Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 58,450 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $8,226,000 after purchasing an additional 2,147 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 71,707 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $10,092,000 after purchasing an additional 4,160 shares in the last quarter. TRH Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. TRH Financial LLC now owns 59,726 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $8,406,000 after purchasing an additional 8,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 20,177 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,854,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213 shares in the last quarter. 73.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

Shares of Abbott Laboratories stock traded up $1.42 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $116.29. 189,492 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,980,654. The business has a 50-day moving average of $116.52 and a 200-day moving average of $123.85. Abbott Laboratories has a 1 year low of $104.63 and a 1 year high of $142.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $203.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.26. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 28.72% and a net margin of 17.35%. The firm had revenue of $11.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. Abbott Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ABT shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $157.00 to $151.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $146.00 to $143.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 21st. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $138.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $138.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $137.89.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.22, for a total value of $5,661,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,973,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $789,539,670. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 964 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.10, for a total value of $113,848.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 79,420 shares of company stock worth $9,008,716 in the last ninety days. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile (Get Rating)

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.