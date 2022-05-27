Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Cuts Stock Position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC lowered its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 250,922 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,841 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF makes up about 1.4% of Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.15% of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF worth $32,399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Greenleaf Trust grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 31.2% in the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 56,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,666,000 after buying an additional 13,486 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,963,000. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 84.2% during the 4th quarter. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC now owns 187,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,189,000 after purchasing an additional 85,630 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 23,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,990,000 after purchasing an additional 1,787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Howland Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000.

Get SPDR S&P Dividend ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:SDY traded up $1.70 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $127.82. 36,384 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 606,975. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $116.32 and a 52-week high of $133.22. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $126.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $126.35.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.