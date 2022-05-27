Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94,615 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 4,351 shares during the period. Texas Instruments comprises 0.8% of Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $17,832,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Texas Instruments by 24.7% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 23,687,105 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,552,898,000 after acquiring an additional 4,689,046 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Texas Instruments by 360.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,704,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $321,153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,333,800 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,229,601 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,582,073,000 after buying an additional 1,146,109 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 88.9% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,017,301 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $380,194,000 after buying an additional 949,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 53.9% in the fourth quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,354,585 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $443,769,000 after buying an additional 824,291 shares during the last quarter. 83.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Hagop H. Kozanian sold 5,904 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.23, for a total value of $1,005,037.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 44,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,640,773.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert E. Sanchez sold 12,299 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.40, for a total transaction of $2,083,450.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,252,649.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:TXN traded up $3.65 on Friday, reaching $177.78. 209,128 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,248,305. The firm has a market capitalization of $163.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.16, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.95. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $160.50 and a fifty-two week high of $202.26. The business’s 50-day moving average is $174.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $179.36. The company has a quick ratio of 4.73, a current ratio of 5.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.17. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 43.34% and a return on equity of 64.89%. The company had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 8.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th were issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.63%.

TXN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $189.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $203.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $193.53.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

