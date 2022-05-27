Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Has $7.43 Million Stake in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC trimmed its stake in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 101,375 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,202 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $7,428,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glenview Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 17,992 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,318,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Omnicom Group by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,045 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. increased its stake in Omnicom Group by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 3,785 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its stake in Omnicom Group by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 9,018 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $661,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators increased its stake in Omnicom Group by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 8,205 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Omnicom Group alerts:

OMC traded up $1.92 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $74.96. 91,196 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,920,506. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.76 and a 1-year high of $91.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $79.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.96. The stock has a market cap of $15.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

Omnicom Group ( NYSE:OMC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The business services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.11. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.06% and a return on equity of 37.06%. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.43%.

In other Omnicom Group news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.88, for a total transaction of $147,972.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $761,977.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

OMC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Omnicom Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $82.00 to $89.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Argus upgraded shares of Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, March 18th. Barclays cut shares of Omnicom Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $103.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Omnicom Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.80.

Omnicom Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.