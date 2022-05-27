Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Increases Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,903 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,614 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $6,305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,003 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Zhang Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 6,404 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $749,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Interchange Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Starbucks by 0.9% during the third quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,575 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Starbucks by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,317 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. lifted its position in Starbucks by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 30,644 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $3,584,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.21% of the company’s stock.

SBUX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $94.00 to $87.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of Starbucks from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Starbucks from $108.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Starbucks from $122.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on shares of Starbucks from $115.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.96.

SBUX traded up $2.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $76.66. 610,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,750,201. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $68.39 and a 12-month high of $126.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $79.57 and a 200 day moving average of $94.66. The firm has a market cap of $87.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.97.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The coffee company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 53.43% and a net margin of 14.07%. The business had revenue of $7.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. Starbucks’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.55%.

In related news, CEO Howard D. Schultz bought 137,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $72.67 per share, with a total value of $9,992,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,534,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,419,569,208.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Howard D. Schultz bought 72,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $68.85 per share, for a total transaction of $4,991,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,606,960 shares in the company, valued at $1,349,939,196. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

