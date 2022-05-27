Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Increases Stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC raised its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 15.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 62,936 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,486 shares during the period. Union Pacific accounts for approximately 0.7% of Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $15,856,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of UNP. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 0.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,149,414 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,132,511,000 after purchasing an additional 32,190 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 2.7% in the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 5,351 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Union Pacific in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,383,000. Green Harvest Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 11.3% in the third quarter. Green Harvest Asset Management LLC now owns 2,764 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 18.3% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 84,098 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $16,483,000 after acquiring an additional 13,012 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on UNP shares. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on Union Pacific from $306.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. TD Securities upped their price target on Union Pacific from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com lowered Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James upped their price target on Union Pacific from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $287.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $265.48.

Shares of NYSE:UNP traded up $1.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $222.50. The stock had a trading volume of 58,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,584,292. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $195.68 and a 52 week high of $278.94. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $242.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $245.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.74 billion, a PE ratio of 21.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.21.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.76 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 30.06% and a return on equity of 50.20%. Union Pacific’s revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.00 EPS. Analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This is a boost from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is presently 44.87%.

Union Pacific declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, February 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase 100,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the railroad operator to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 4,018 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,004,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,294,250. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

