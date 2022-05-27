Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Sells 11,593 Shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 201,916 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 11,593 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF makes up about 0.9% of Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $21,692,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,203 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $989,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC now owns 6,504 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $699,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeworth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Bridgeworth LLC now owns 4,412 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 12,157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,306,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,787 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $797,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VT traded up $1.79 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $93.94. 150,486 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,884,885. The business’s 50-day moving average is $96.05 and its 200-day moving average is $100.96. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a twelve month low of $86.64 and a twelve month high of $109.39.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

