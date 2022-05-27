Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Sells 18,645 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 19.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 75,113 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,645 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $6,464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Harbour Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investment Management LLC now owns 23,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,028,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. William Allan LLC acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $1,655,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,202,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,487,000 after acquiring an additional 62,433 shares during the period. Dillon & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Dillon & Associates Inc. now owns 90,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,747,000 after acquiring an additional 9,479 shares during the period. Finally, Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $2,288,000. Institutional investors own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on RTX shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Friday, April 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Argus increased their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $112.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.33.

NYSE:RTX traded up $1.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $96.70. 149,216 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,252,338. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.16. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $79.00 and a fifty-two week high of $106.02.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.14. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 6.47%. The firm had revenue of $15.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. This is a positive change from Raytheon Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is 78.85%.

In other Raytheon Technologies news, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 7,443 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.45, for a total value of $755,092.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.