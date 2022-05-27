Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Sells 7,311 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC reduced its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 173,324 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,311 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $13,284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MRK. Financial Avengers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 115.8% in the 4th quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 78.0% during the fourth quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 116.4% during the third quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 33.9% during the fourth quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock traded up $0.78 on Friday, hitting $93.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 713,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,219,518. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.89 and a 52-week high of $94.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $86.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.12. The company has a market capitalization of $235.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.37.

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.31. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 26.27% and a return on equity of 47.86%. The firm had revenue of $15.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.37%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on MRK shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Merck & Co., Inc. presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.69.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

