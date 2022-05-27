Friendly Hills Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FHLB) Trading Up 2.9%

Friendly Hills Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FHLB – Get Rating) was up 2.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $9.00 and last traded at $9.00. Approximately 100 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 3,063 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.75.
The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.52 million, a P/E ratio of 14.83 and a beta of 0.76.
About Friendly Hills Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FHLB)
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Friendly Hills Bancorp (FHLB)
- Short Sellers Provide Entry Into Hibbet, Inc At Rock Bottom Prices
- Affirm Stock Has Affirmed a Bottom
- Airbnb: Bold Competitive Threats & A New World of Travel
- Is RBC Bearings Rolling Into A Reversal?
- Should Dollar General or Dollar Tree Give Investors a Case of FOMO?
Receive News & Ratings for Friendly Hills Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Friendly Hills Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.