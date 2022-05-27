Friendly Hills Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FHLB) Trading Up 2.9%

Friendly Hills Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FHLB – Get Rating) was up 2.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $9.00 and last traded at $9.00. Approximately 100 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 3,063 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.75.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.52 million, a P/E ratio of 14.83 and a beta of 0.76.

About Friendly Hills Bancorp

Friendly Hills Bank is a community bank which was formed to primarily serve the Southern California communities of eastern Los Angeles County and northern Orange County. The Bank was established in 2006 by prominent members of the local community who were seeking an alternative to the larger financial institutions in the area.

